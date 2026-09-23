India's private sector activity hits 3-month high in September

The HSBC Flash India Manufacturing PMI surged to 55.7 in September from August's 52.8, indicating the strongest improvement in manufacturing operating conditions in seven months.

The Manufacturing PMI Output Index also rose sharply to 58.2 from 54.8, while the Services PMI Business Activity Index increased to an impressive 55.8 from last month's reading of 54.1, indicating a broad-based expansion across sectors during this period.