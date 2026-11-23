The manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 from October's 54.7, bolstered by stronger orders, production, and hiring.

However, the services PMI fell to 55.3 from 55.8, with new business growth unchanged since October.

This divergence in performance was also reflected in employment trends where factories hired additional staff at their fastest pace in seven months, while services firms cut jobs for the first time in nearly a year.