India's manufacturing activity surges to 9-month high in November
What's the story
India's private sector activity witnessed a slight uptick in November, according to a recent business survey. The increase was mainly driven by stronger factory demand and production, which offset a weaker expansion in the services sector. HSBC's Flash India Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.3 this month from October's 56.2, the highest since June.
Manufacturing surge
Services PMI fell to 55.3
The manufacturing PMI climbed to a nine-month high of 56.0 from October's 54.7, bolstered by stronger orders, production, and hiring.
However, the services PMI fell to 55.3 from 55.8, with new business growth unchanged since October.
This divergence in performance was also reflected in employment trends where factories hired additional staff at their fastest pace in seven months, while services firms cut jobs for the first time in nearly a year.
Growth outlook
Economic growth expected to slow this quarter
The uneven expansion is in line with a Reuters poll predicting slower economic growth this quarter after a strong performance in July-September.
This is due to the fading impact of earlier tax cuts and higher borrowing costs impacting spending.
Despite companies raising selling prices faster, cost pressures remained mild in November's PMI, differing from broader energy and food inflation pressures highlighted by the Reuters poll.
Confidence boost
Businesses more optimistic about year ahead
Businesses were more optimistic about the year ahead, although confidence remained below its long-run average.
The survey showed total new business expanded at its fastest pace since June, supported by favorable market conditions and new customer acquisitions.
Demand improved across several sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, electronic components, metals, among others, with international demand also strengthening as new export orders rose at their fastest pace in four months.