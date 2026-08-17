India's quick commerce market crosses 9M daily orders

Blinkit is the market leader with 3.4-3.6 million daily orders, followed by Zepto at 2.4-2.6 million and Swiggy Instamart at 1.3-1.45 million orders per day, according to industry sources cited by Moneycontrol.

Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now follow suit with an estimated 900,000-1 million and 600,000-700,000 daily orders, respectively, while BigBasket lags behind at around half a million to six lakh orders per day.