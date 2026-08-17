India's quick commerce market crosses 9M daily orders
What's the story
India's quick commerce industry has hit a major milestone, crossing nine million daily orders. The number comes from six leading platforms in the sector, according to August data reviewed by Moneycontrol. The surge in orders comes as these companies are expanding their services beyond groceries and preparing for the upcoming festive season.
Market leaders
Blinkit leads the pack with over 3 million daily orders
Blinkit is the market leader with 3.4-3.6 million daily orders, followed by Zepto at 2.4-2.6 million and Swiggy Instamart at 1.3-1.45 million orders per day, according to industry sources cited by Moneycontrol.
Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now follow suit with an estimated 900,000-1 million and 600,000-700,000 daily orders, respectively, while BigBasket lags behind at around half a million to six lakh orders per day.
Competitive edge
Zepto has gained a stronghold in the quick commerce space
The competition between Zepto and Instamart has intensified, with Zepto now leading in daily orders, monthly active users, and dark stores.
Together, these six platforms process an estimated 273-299 million orders in a month.
Blinkit, Zepto, and Instamart account for nearly four-fifths of daily orders, while Flipkart Minutes and Amazon Now account for a significant portion of the rest.
Aggressive strategy
Amazon Now and Flipkart Minutes are gaining traction
Amazon Now's 600,000-700,000 daily orders are impressive considering how recently the service was launched.
The company has been aggressively building scale through cashback and discounts while expanding its quick-commerce network.
Amazon is also expanding Amazon Now to more cities and adding dark stores to build order density needed to compete with platforms that have spent years developing their fulfillment networks.
Flipkart Minutes has an estimated 900,000-1 million daily orders.
Market expansion
Quick commerce players are diversifying into premium products
Quick commerce companies are now expanding their product range beyond groceries and daily essentials to increase order value.
Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart, Flipkart Minutes, and Amazon Now have been adding premium and gourmet products such as high-end meats, imported foods, specialty drinks, among other expensive items.
This shift is seen as a way to attract higher-value consumption and boost basket sizes.
AOV differences
Average order values vary widely across platforms
Average order values (AOVs) differ widely across platforms.
Blinkit's AOV was ₹518 in the June quarter, while Instamart's was higher at ₹691.
Zepto's AOV stood lower at around ₹300-350 according to industry data cited by Moneycontrol.
The move into higher-value categories is now a key part of the competition along with the traditional race to add customers, stores, and orders.