India's retail inflation surges to 5.54% in September
What's the story
India's retail inflation rose to 5.54% in September, the first time it has crossed the 5% mark in the new Consumer Price Index (CPI) series. The spike is mainly due to a sharp rise in food prices, which has increased household costs. The data was released today and shows an increase from August's rate of 4.83%.
Monetary policy impact
Inflation exceeds RBI's target
The latest inflation data has exceeded the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) target of 4%, but it still falls within the central bank's tolerance band of 2-6%.
This persistent rise in inflation since March is likely to influence future monetary policy decisions by the RBI, especially if this increase in food prices is temporary or starts affecting overall consumer prices.
Inflation analysis
Sharp rise in food prices
Food inflation, as measured by the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI), rose sharply to 7.74% in September from 5.97% in August.
The rise was particularly steep for onions, which saw a price increase of 108.09%.
Rural India saw a bigger jump with retail inflation hitting 6.08%, up from August's rate of 5.24%.
Urban areas also witnessed an increase with inflation rising to 4.88%, up from last month's rate of 4.31%.
Broader impact
High inflation in services, non-food categories
The latest data also shows high inflation in various services and non-food categories.
Personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods/services saw an inflation rate of 13.75%.
Restaurants/accommodation services witnessed a price hike of 9.36%, while food/beverage serving services recorded an inflation rate of 9.39%.
Transport costs rose by 5.01%, with the cost of operating personal transport equipment going up by 7.46%.