India's retail inflation rises to 3.93%, highest in 5 months
What's the story
India's retail inflation has jumped to 3.93% in May, up from 3.48% in April. The May reading is the highest since the new series launched in January with a revised basket of goods and an updated base year. Although May inflation stayed within the RBI's 2-6% comfort zone, the sharp acceleration heightens the probability of monetary tightening later in FY27 if price pressures do not cool.
Inflation drivers
Food inflation major contributor to rise in retail prices
Food inflation has emerged as the major contributor to the rise in retail prices. It jumped from 4.2% in April to 4.78% in May, with rural food inflation slightly higher than urban centers at 4.85%. The pressure was seen across various categories within the food basket, including food and beverages inflation at 4.55% and restaurant services at 5.75%.
Inflation impact
Transport-linked inflation spikes amid rising logistics costs
Transport-linked inflation also witnessed a spike, with transport services for goods rising by 7.63% YoY due to higher logistics costs amid rising crude prices and supply disruptions from West Asia. Discretionary and commodity-linked spending also saw a sharp rise, especially in other personal effects like jewelry and precious metals which jumped by an astounding 56.35%.
Policy response
Rising inflation may prompt RBI to hike rates
The latest inflation print could raise alarms within the RBI's monetary policy committee, especially as economists have flagged risks from rising fuel prices, supply disruptions, and weather shocks to food prices. Many economists are now predicting a 25-50 basis point rate hike later in FY27 if inflation stays high. The uncertainty around crude prices and weather risks has further complicated the inflation outlook.