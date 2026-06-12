Food inflation has emerged as the major contributor

India's retail inflation rises to 3.93%, highest in 5 months

By Mudit Dube 05:15 pm Jun 12, 202605:15 pm

What's the story

India's retail inflation has jumped to 3.93% in May, up from 3.48% in April. The May reading is the highest since the new series launched in January with a revised basket of goods and an updated base year. Although May inflation stayed within the RBI's 2-6% comfort zone, the sharp acceleration heightens the probability of monetary tightening later in FY27 if price pressures do not cool.