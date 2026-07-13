India's inflation likely to cross 4% mark

Inflation stability

New CPI series

Despite the rise in headline inflation, core CPI is likely to remain around 4%. This indicates that price pressures outside food and fuel have not increased significantly. The June CPI estimate of 4.24% compares with 3.93% in May under the new CPI series introduced earlier this year. If estimates are met, June would mark the highest CPI reading under this new series since January 2025 when it last crossed the 4% mark.