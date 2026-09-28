India's richest hold more wealth than Switzerland, Singapore's GDP
What's the story
India's wealthiest individuals control a staggering ₹187.5 lakh crore ($1.96 trillion) in combined wealth, according to the latest M3M Hurun India Rich List 2026. This amount exceeds the GDP of countries such as Turkiye ($1.64 trillion), Switzerland ($1.15 trillion), and Singapore ($0.66 trillion). The list also highlights how India has created over two new billionaires every month for three years running.
Sectoral growth
These sectors contributed to wealth boom
Anas Rahman Junaid, Founder and Chief Researcher at Hurun India, has attributed this wealth boom to a wide range of sectors.
Manufacturing, defense, green energy, pharmaceuticals, and AI are among the top contributors.
Industrial products alone added 44 new entrants to the rich list this year.
Junaid observed that "this year, sectors linked to investment and industrial activity have done particularly well."
Wealth disparity
Wealth gap in India
While the billionaire boom in India may seem like a sign of extraordinary wealth growth, it doesn't necessarily reflect the economic situation of an average Indian.
In terms of GDP per capita and GNI per capita, India lags behind many countries by a wide margin.
The IMF pegs India's GDP per capita at $2,813 against Singapore's $107,760.
Economic impact
Need for job creation and income growth
Junaid emphasized that the real test of wealth concentration is whether it translates into job creation and income growth in towns and regions where these businesses operate. He also noted that the Hurun list now covers 106 Indian cities, up from just 10 when it started.