Why space tech start-ups in India are ramping up hiring

India's space technology start-ups are witnessing a major hiring spree, according to a report by the Economic Times. The trend is driven by an increase in government demand, rising private investment, and growing commercial deployments. Companies are expanding their teams across various sectors including engineering, research and development (R&D), manufacturing, and operations.

Market leaders Leading firms in the hiring surge The report highlights Digantara, InspeCity Space Labs, Skyroot Aerospace, Bellatrix Aerospace, Astrome Technologies, Dhruva Space, Agnikul Cosmos, SatSure, Garuda Aerospace and Catalyx as some of the companies leading this hiring surge. The demand for specialized talent is being fueled by the growth of the satellite industry and rapid technological advancements. This trend isn't limited to one segment but spans across the broader space, satellite, and drone ecosystems.

Growth strategy Digantara's expansion plans and recruitment drive Digantara, which recently raised ₹450 crore in a Series B funding round, is transitioning into a vertically integrated satellite systems company. CEO Anirudh Sharma said they plan to scale operations and expand into US and European markets with aggressive hiring across teams. SatSure is also on a recruitment drive for roles in computer vision science, applied data science, machine learning, optical engineering, satellite image processing, and thermal engineering.