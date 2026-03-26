India's steel ministry seeks intervention as mills face LPG shortage

The LPG crisis has prompted warnings from India's small steel producers about possible production halts. Vedant Goel, a director at Pune-based Enlight Metals, said that if the LPG situation continues, it would not only affect margins but also jobs and future investments in value-added steel. He added that it could also impact confidence in long-term contracts both domestically and internationally.

Emergency measures

Emergency measures invoked to address gas shortages

In response to the LPG crisis, India has invoked emergency measures and prioritized natural gas for essential sectors. This comes after LNG shipments through the Strait of Hormuz were disrupted due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, further constraining domestic supply. The Steel Ministry is still in talks with its Oil counterpart to find a solution within these existing conditions.