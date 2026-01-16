Budget 2026: Stock markets to remain open on a Sunday

In a rare move, India's leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd. , will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The decision comes in line with the presentation of Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Normally, Indian stock markets are closed on weekends in line with global practices.

Market operations Trading hours and segments for the special session The NSE and BSE have announced their trading hours for this special Sunday session. Pre-open sessions will start at 9:00am followed by regular market trading from 9:15am to 3:30pm. The NSE's capital market, futures & options, and commodity derivatives segments will be active during this time. Trade modifications will be allowed until 4:15pm for equity derivatives and futures & options segments.

Equity segments BSE's trading schedule The BSE has also planned a live trading session across its equity, equity derivatives, and commodity derivatives segments. The equity segment will have morning and afternoon block deal windows at 8:45am and 2:05pm, respectively. There will also be periodic call auction sessions throughout the day. However, both exchanges have clarified that the T+0 settlement session won't take place on February 1 due to a settlement holiday.

