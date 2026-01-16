Budget 2026: Stock markets to remain open on a Sunday
What's the story
In a rare move, India's leading stock exchanges, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE Ltd., will remain open on Sunday, February 1, 2026. The decision comes in line with the presentation of Budget 2026 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Normally, Indian stock markets are closed on weekends in line with global practices.
Market operations
Trading hours and segments for the special session
The NSE and BSE have announced their trading hours for this special Sunday session. Pre-open sessions will start at 9:00am followed by regular market trading from 9:15am to 3:30pm. The NSE's capital market, futures & options, and commodity derivatives segments will be active during this time. Trade modifications will be allowed until 4:15pm for equity derivatives and futures & options segments.
Equity segments
BSE's trading schedule
The BSE has also planned a live trading session across its equity, equity derivatives, and commodity derivatives segments. The equity segment will have morning and afternoon block deal windows at 8:45am and 2:05pm, respectively. There will also be periodic call auction sessions throughout the day. However, both exchanges have clarified that the T+0 settlement session won't take place on February 1 due to a settlement holiday.
IPO trading
Pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities
The NSE will also hold a special pre-open session for IPOs and relisted securities from 9:00am to 9:45am with a random closure in the last 10 minutes. This special Sunday trading session is different from the usual Monday-to-Friday schedule. It highlights the importance of Union Budget presentation, giving market participants an opportunity to react immediately to budget announcements.