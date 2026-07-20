India says ethanol blending rise to 10% saved ₹1.97L/cr forex
Business
India's push to mix ethanol into gasoline has saved the country a massive ₹1.97 lakh crore in foreign exchange, according to the government.
The program is all about cutting down dependence on imported crude oil and switching to more renewable energy sources.
Ethanol blending has jumped from just 1.53% in 2013-14 to 10% by 2021-22, a pretty impressive climb.
India targets blending for energy security
Increasing ethanol levels isn't just about saving money, it's also helping India become more self-sufficient and greener.
The government plans to boost blending even further, aiming for stronger energy security and lower carbon emissions.
It's a step toward sustainability and long-term independence, keeping pace with global energy trends.