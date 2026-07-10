India secures $890 million World Bank loan for 10 million solar homes
Business
India just scored $890 million from the World Bank to roll out rooftop solar panels for 10 million homes under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.
The funding mix includes major support from global banks and climate funds, all aimed at making clean energy more accessible for everyday families.
Surya Ghar creates 1.7 million renewables jobs
This program isn't just about solar panels: it's set to lower electricity bills, boost local solar manufacturing, and create around 1.7 million new jobs in renewables.
Plus, by making it easier for people to get loans and support, India is moving closer to its net zero emissions goal for 2070 and a cleaner energy mix by 2035.