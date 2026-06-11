India secures urea imports at $444.90 to $617 per ton

India to rely on urea imports

With more urea available than needed (offers hit 3.1 million tons for just 900,000 tons wanted) on the west coast, India could see its fertilizer subsidy bill go down.

Still, making urea locally is expensive because LNG prices have jumped to $18 to $19 per million British thermal units from older rates of $13.

So, imports will stay important as India gears up for the busy monsoon planting season.