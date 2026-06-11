India secures urea imports at $444.90 to $617 per ton
Business
India just scored much cheaper urea imports thanks to better global fertilizer supplies.
In the latest tender, prices dropped to $444.90 to $617 per ton, way down from April's $935 to $959.
This relief comes after earlier supply hiccups near the Strait of Hormuz, and means farmers could get fertilizers at lower costs this season.
India to rely on urea imports
With more urea available than needed (offers hit 3.1 million tons for just 900,000 tons wanted) on the west coast, India could see its fertilizer subsidy bill go down.
Still, making urea locally is expensive because LNG prices have jumped to $18 to $19 per million British thermal units from older rates of $13.
So, imports will stay important as India gears up for the busy monsoon planting season.