India seeks $220 billion at BRE Summit in New Delhi
India is gearing up for a massive switch to clean energy, with officials saying the country needs about $220 billion between FY27 and FY30 to make it happen.
To help raise this huge sum and map out the way forward, the government is hosting the Bharat Renewable Energy (BRE) Summit and Expo in New Delhi this November.
India targets 500GW non-fossil by 2030
The BRE Summit will bring together participants from more than 130 countries, including Germany and Australia, with Prime Minister Modi kicking things off.
The focus will be on boosting solar power, which alone needs $70 billion to $75 billion, and upgrading transmission systems.
India's big goal: ramping up installed non-fossil fuel capacity from today's 308 GW to 500 GW by 2030.
The summit also features the ninth session of the International Solar Alliance Assembly and the fourth International Conference on Green Hydrogen to spark new partnerships in clean energy.