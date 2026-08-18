India seeks industry feedback, Israel has submitted market access requests
India and Israel are making real progress on their free trade agreement (FTA) talks, with both sides set to swap market-access proposals in the next round.
After meeting in July 2026, India is getting feedback from local industries to make sure its own businesses are protected, while Israel has already put forward its market-access requests.
India Israel trade $3.93bn, cooperation eyed
Even though trade between the two countries hit $3.93 billion in FY25-26; think gems, pharmaceuticals, rice, and machinery from India; diamonds, chemicals, and electronics from Israel, the FTA probably won't mean a huge jump in goods traded because of Israel's small but tech-heavy market.
Instead, the real win here could be closer teamwork in defense tech, semiconductors, water solutions, and research and development: areas where both countries want to level up together.