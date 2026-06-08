India seeks private nuclear investment, considers ₹1L cr RDI scheme
India is opening up its nuclear energy sector to private players, aiming to boost clean power and speed up its green transition.
The government is considering assured power purchase agreements and possible financial support through the ₹1 lakh crore RDI scheme, which provides long-term, low-interest, unsecured financing for transformative technologies, including nuclear energy.
As Niti Aayog's Abhay Karandikar puts it, talks with stakeholders will soon begin to build a solid roadmap for growing capacity.
SHANTI Act permits limited private participation
The upcoming SHANTI Act (2025) will let private companies join in areas like running plants and making equipment, but certain sensitive fuel-cycle activities will stay outside private-sector participation, while limited uranium-235 enrichment up to a threshold value is permitted.
India's nuclear capacity could rise from 8.78 GW now to 22.38 GW by 2031-32, and possibly hit 100 GW by 2047 if all goes well.
Nuclear Energy Mission funds 5 SMRs
With the ₹20,000 crore Nuclear Energy Mission, India plans to roll out five homegrown small modular reactors by 2033.
These moves are designed not just to attract investment but also help India reach its big decarbonization goals by 2070.