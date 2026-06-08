India seeks private nuclear investment, considers ₹1L cr RDI scheme Business Jun 08, 2026

India is opening up its nuclear energy sector to private players, aiming to boost clean power and speed up its green transition.

The government is considering assured power purchase agreements and possible financial support through the ₹1 lakh crore RDI scheme, which provides long-term, low-interest, unsecured financing for transformative technologies, including nuclear energy.

As Niti Aayog's Abhay Karandikar puts it, talks with stakeholders will soon begin to build a solid roadmap for growing capacity.