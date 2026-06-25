India seeks semiconductor investments at Pax Silica summit Washington D.C.
India is making moves at the Pax Silica summit in Washington, D.C. hoping to attract big investments for its growing semiconductor industry.
The two-day event brings together a 16-country coalition led by the US all aiming to secure vital materials and build supply chains that aren't so dependent on China.
Indian officials tout chip manufacturing capabilities
Indian officials are highlighting their expanding chip manufacturing and design capabilities, plus their strong assembly and testing infrastructure.
They're also eyeing a slice of the $250 million Pax Silica seed fund, which supports critical mineral extraction and processing, critical infrastructure and manufacturing assets.
The summit is all about building trusted partnerships and making supply chains more resilient for everyone involved.