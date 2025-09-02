India Semiconductor Mission 2.0 launched at Semicon India 2025

ISM is bringing $18 billion to set up 10 new units

ISM is bringing $18 billion to set up 10 new semiconductor units, including a pilot facility at CG Semi's Sanand plant—marking a big step toward homegrown chips.

The event has drawn industry giants like ASML and Tokyo Electron Limited, plus reps from 33 countries (but no Chinese exhibitors this year).

With the global chip market expected to cross $1 trillion soon, India's aiming for a bigger slice of that pie by attracting more investment and tech talent into its growing semiconductor scene.