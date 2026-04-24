India sends delegation to Washington for interim US trade talks
Business
India just sent a team to Washington, D.C., to talk with the US about an interim trade agreement.
This is the next step after both countries agreed in February 2026 to boost their economic partnership.
The idea is to lay down some ground rules now, which will help build a bigger, long-term trade deal later.
India and US discussed market access
Both sides talked about making it easier for goods and investments to flow between the two countries: think market access, smoother customs processes, and fewer technical barriers.
Digital trade was also part of the conversation.
Officials described the talks as "constructive," saying they're aiming for a fair deal that benefits both economies.