India services growth slows to 9.5% in May 2026

The Index of Services Production (ISP) tracks 19 areas using GST data (think IT, travel, and food) but leaves out health and education for now.

Accommodation and food services cooled down but still grew by more than 27%, while IT services saw growth slow to about 10%.

Railways bounced back into positive territory after a rough April, and air travel shrank less than before.

Overall, most service areas kept expanding, even if things aren't moving quite as fast as last month.