India services PMI 55.8 in October driven by domestic demand
Business
India's services industry picked up serious momentum in October 2026, with the PMI jumping to 55.8, its best showing since June.
This boost came mostly from people and businesses at home spending more, even though demand from overseas stayed pretty weak.
India hiring slows to 10-month low
While local demand kept things buzzing, hiring actually slowed down to a 10-month low.
On the bright side, inflation pressures eased up a bit: companies saw costs rise at their slowest pace in years, though electricity and transport still aren't cheap.
Overall, India's combined manufacturing and services sectors are both growing steadily, but business confidence is a bit cautious right now.