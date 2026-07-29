India services sector expands in May 2026, cooling from April
Business
India's services sector kept expanding in May 2026, though things cooled off a bit compared to April.
Fresh government data show 16 out of 19 tracked service areas still grew over last year, with Accommodation and Food Services leading the pack at a strong 27.4%.
Real Estate (17.7%) and Retail Trade (13.3%) also saw solid gains.
ISP shows slowdown despite sector gains
Banking, Telecom, and IT services chipped in with growth too, but overall momentum dipped: last month had more sectors hitting double-digit jumps.
This slowdown comes as the new Index of Services Production (ISP), launched earlier this year, gives everyone a clearer view of how this massive part of India's economy is doing.