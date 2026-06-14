India set for memory chip surge amid $200B data-center investments

India's 2 memory plants start production

Two plants in India have begun commercial production in the memory-chip segment, marking a big step for the country's semiconductor scene.

The updated India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 is focusing on designing chips, making key equipment, and chemicals locally.

Plus, with nearly half of India's power generation capacity coming from renewable sources and new cooling tech slashing water use by 70%, global investors are taking notice, especially as data centers' water needs could reach 358.66 billion liters by 2030.