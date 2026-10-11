India to achieve $1 trillion exports this fiscal: Piyush Goyal
What's the story
India is poised to achieve over $1 trillion in exports during the current financial year, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced. The statement comes as a positive indicator of India's growing global trade footprint. Goyal also highlighted ongoing trade agreement negotiations with several countries including the US, UK, Canada, among others.
Agreement details
US trade deal negotiations ongoing
On the India-US trade deal, Goyal said a framework for an interim agreement was announced in February.
However, he added that the final pact would be finalized considering changed circumstances.
The statement comes amid further negotiations on the first phase of the bilateral trade agreement (BTA), triggered by India's demand for lower tariffs on its goods in US markets compared to other countries.
Ongoing negotiations
Goyal met US Trade Representative Greer earlier this month
Earlier this month, Goyal met US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the sidelines of the G20 trade ministers' meeting in Milwaukee.
The two leaders discussed issues related to the trade pact during their meeting.
The ongoing talks are part of India's broader strategy to strengthen its global trade relations and secure favorable terms for its exports.
Global negotiations
India negotiating trade agreements with several other countries
Apart from the US, India is also negotiating trade agreements with other countries and regional groupings such as Israel, Chile, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), and the Russia-led Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).
These negotiations are part of India's strategy to diversify its trade partnerships and boost exports across different markets.
Upcoming visits
UK and Canadian ministers expected to visit India next week
Ministers from the UK are expected to visit India next week, coinciding with the scheduled India-UK Joint Economic Commission meeting.
Canadian ministers are also expected next week as Canada is keen on pursuing a trade deal with India.
These upcoming visits highlight India's active engagement in global trade negotiations and its commitment to strengthening economic ties with key partner countries.