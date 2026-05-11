India set to raise fuel prices by ₹5 per liter Business May 11, 2026

Fuel prices in India are about to jump by ₹5 per liter, as state-run oil companies try to offset big losses caused by the Iran conflict.

The ongoing war has made it harder (and pricier) to get crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz, leading to shortages and higher costs at home.

A bigger hike would help more but could also bring economic and political headaches.