India sets big goals for homegrown defense production by 2029

Why should you care?

This push for self-reliance means about 65% of India's defense gear is now made at home, not abroad.

Defense exports have also shot up, with private companies sending equipment to over 100 countries.

Plus, nearly 16,000 MSMEs are now part of the supply chain, creating jobs and keeping more money in the local economy.

With new investments and dedicated corridors in states like UP and Tamil Nadu, India's defense sector is opening doors for young talent and entrepreneurs looking to make an impact.