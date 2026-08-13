India sets July merchandise export record as trade deficit widens

Engineering goods led the pack for April-July with $46.38 billion exported, followed by petroleum products and electronics.

On the import side, petroleum, crude oil and products topped at $78.92 billion, while electronic goods imports also soared.

The US was India's biggest export customer ($34.49 billion), the UAE came next, and China remained the largest supplier ($52.71 billion).

India's imports from Russia rose to $34.50 billion.