India ships 1st FTA garments cargo from Amritsar to UK

Thanks to the FTA, following its implementation, almost all Indian products now get zero-duty access in the UK

"Under the India-UK Free Trade Agreement, nearly 99% of Indian products will now enjoy zero-duty access to the UK market," said Aditya Singh Chauhan from DGFT, pointing out that earlier, items like garments faced up to 20% import duty.

The export hub in Amritsar is gearing up to send not just clothes but also sports gear, engineering goods, and even fresh produce like mangoes and baby corn.

With hopes high for more jobs and new business opportunities, Punjab exporters are especially looking forward to what comes next.