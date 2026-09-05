India signed 8 FTAs boosting exports across electronics and agriculture
India signed eight FTAs in the last five years, unlocking $982 billion in electronics, $631 billion in agriculture, and $442 billion in gems and jewelry duty-free market access for everything from electronics to gems.
These deals with the UK UAE, Oman, Australia, Mauritius, and others are designed to help Indian exports grow and make the economy more resilient.
Big sectors like electronics and engineering goods could each see $982 billion and $3 trillion in new market opportunities.
India exports to UAE $37.3B FY26
Exports to the UAE have jumped from $28 billion in FY22 to $37.3 billion in FY26, buoyed by higher silk, machinery, and carpet shipments.
Exports to Australia dipped a bit, but India's trade gap there has actually shrunk because of stronger food and pharmaceutical sales.
Pending deals with the EU and New Zealand could open even more doors soon.