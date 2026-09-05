India signed 8 FTAs boosting exports across electronics and agriculture

India signed eight FTAs in the last five years, unlocking $982 billion in electronics, $631 billion in agriculture, and $442 billion in gems and jewelry duty-free market access for everything from electronics to gems.

These deals with the UK UAE, Oman, Australia, Mauritius, and others are designed to help Indian exports grow and make the economy more resilient.

Big sectors like electronics and engineering goods could each see $982 billion and $3 trillion in new market opportunities.