India signs 9 new FTAs with major economies: Piyush Goyal
India has landed preferential market access to regions covering about 70% of the world's GDP, thanks to nine new Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with 38 major economies—including a key deal with the US.
Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal says this move opens up fresh opportunities for Indian exporters and puts India in a stronger spot on the global trade map.
What else is being done to boost exports?
The government is also rolling out an Export Promotion Mission to help small and medium businesses break into international markets more easily—think smoother regulations and better access to finance.
Plus, new overseas warehousing projects like Bharat Mart in Dubai will make it easier for Indian products to reach places like the Gulf, Africa, Central Asia, and Europe.
The goal: boost competitiveness and help more Indian brands go global.