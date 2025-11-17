India signs first-ever long-term LPG import deal with US

In a major development, India has signed its first-ever one-year liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) import deal with the United States. The agreement was announced by Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday. He described it as a "historic first" for India's LPG sector and a significant step toward strengthening the country's energy security.

Deal details Agreement to import 2.2 MTPA of LPG The deal, according to Puri, is for an annual import of 2.2 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LPG for the contract year 2026. This will account for nearly a 10th of India's annual LPG imports and will be sourced from the US Gulf Coast. Notably, this is the first structured one-year contract for American LPG in the Indian market.

Pricing strategy Deal priced against Mount Belvieu benchmark The deal has been priced against the Mount Belvieu benchmark, a global pricing hub for LPG. Puri revealed that teams from Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) visited the US in recent months to negotiate with top American producers. These talks were successfully concluded, paving the way for this historic agreement.