SpiceJet plans to double fleet by 2025-end; shares surge
SpiceJet's shares just got a boost, rising over 5% to ₹37.40 after the airline revealed it wants to double its fleet by the end of 2025.
The big plan? Get more planes flying and reach more destinations, all while aiming for better profits.
Part of this move includes bringing back eight grounded Boeing aircraft—four of them will be back in action this winter to handle extra travel demand, with two already returned and two more set for December 2025.
The remaining four are planned to return by early summer 2026.
More planes, better efficiency (and hopefully profits)
With these planes returning, SpiceJet expects its seat capacity (ASKM) to nearly triple by the end of 2025—meaning more seats and potentially lower costs per seat kilometer.
The airline is also working on sorting out its debts, with progress expected later this year.
Even though they reported a bigger loss this quarter (₹621 crore), SpiceJet says it's optimistic that these changes will help improve their financial situation.