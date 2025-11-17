SpiceJet plans to double fleet by 2025-end; shares surge Business Nov 17, 2025

SpiceJet's shares just got a boost, rising over 5% to ₹37.40 after the airline revealed it wants to double its fleet by the end of 2025.

The big plan? Get more planes flying and reach more destinations, all while aiming for better profits.

Part of this move includes bringing back eight grounded Boeing aircraft—four of them will be back in action this winter to handle extra travel demand, with two already returned and two more set for December 2025.

The remaining four are planned to return by early summer 2026.