India slashes export tax rebates by 50%: Here's why

India just slashed its export tax rebates (RoDTEP) by 50%, impacting over 8,500 product categories. This move follows a big budget cut for the scheme and takes effect right away, meaning exporters will now get much less support.

Rebate rates now range from just 0.01% for gems Rebate rates now range from just 0.01% for gems to 4.3% for woven fabrics.

For example, raw cotton's rebate dropped from 3.1% to 1.55%.

These refunds help cover taxes that exporters can't recover otherwise.

India's trade deficit ballooned to $34.68 billion While exports inched up slightly in January, India's trade deficit ballooned to $34.68 billion—raising concerns among industry groups.