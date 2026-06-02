India slips to 7th as Taiwan South Korea pass $5T

Semiconductors high-bandwidth memory nearly 60% share

South Korea's KOSPI index jumped 90% this year and Taiwan's market grew over 50%, thanks mostly to their booming tech sectors: semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory alone make up nearly 60% of their total market value.

Meanwhile, India is facing a rough patch: the Sensex and Nifty are down by double digits as rising oil prices, inflation, and global tensions weigh on investors' confidence.

Recovery might take some time as these challenges continue to play out.