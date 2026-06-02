India slips to 7th as Taiwan South Korea pass $5T
India just slipped to seventh place in the world's market cap rankings, edged out by South Korea and Taiwan.
As of June 1, 2026, India's market value sits at $4.84 trillion, while South Korea has climbed to sixth with $5.04 trillion, and Taiwan now holds fifth at $5.15 trillion.
The big drivers? Surging demand for AI and semiconductors is powering massive gains for companies like TSMC and Samsung.
Semiconductors high-bandwidth memory nearly 60% share
South Korea's KOSPI index jumped 90% this year and Taiwan's market grew over 50%, thanks mostly to their booming tech sectors: semiconductors and high-bandwidth memory alone make up nearly 60% of their total market value.
Meanwhile, India is facing a rough patch: the Sensex and Nifty are down by double digits as rising oil prices, inflation, and global tensions weigh on investors' confidence.
Recovery might take some time as these challenges continue to play out.