India smartphone sales drop 10% Q2 2026 while premium rises

India's smartphone sales dropped 10% YoY in Q2 2026, with budget and value-for-money phones hit the hardest: some segments fell by as much as 88%.

Rising prices and people holding onto their old devices longer played a big part.

But while most of the market slowed down, premium smartphones (over ₹25,000) actually saw a huge 54% YoY growth.

The super premium segment (₹50,000-₹100,000) surged 72% YoY, thanks to zero-cost EMI, trade-in offers, and consumer credit.