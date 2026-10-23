India smartphone shipments fall 20% as memory costs raise prices
Business
India's smartphone market took a big hit in the third quarter of 2026, with shipments falling 20% compared to last year.
The main culprit? Rising memory costs, which pushed up phone prices, especially for budget models under ₹20,000, where shipments dropped a sharp 47%.
Even festive sales couldn't save the day.
Indian market squeezes affordable phone segment
With higher prices and shifting demand, there is less room for affordable phones in the market.