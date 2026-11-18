While most brands struggled, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi saw big drops; premium phones actually grew in popularity.

Samsung kept its top spot with a 17% market share despite fewer shipments.

Apple's iPhone 17 series was a big win for them, making up over half their shipments and giving Apple a strong presence in the premium segment.

OnePlus also did well overall, growing shipments by 27%, and especially just under ₹20,000, where shipments grew by 500%.