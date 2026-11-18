India smartphone shipments fell 20% in Q3 2026, sub-₹7,000 collapse
India's smartphone shipments dropped by 20% in the third quarter of 2026, with budget models (under ₹7,000) taking the biggest hit, a massive 94% fall.
Rising prices and higher component costs meant many people held off on upgrading their phones, especially in the affordable and midrange categories.
Samsung retains top 17% market share
While most brands struggled, Vivo, OPPO, and Xiaomi saw big drops; premium phones actually grew in popularity.
Samsung kept its top spot with a 17% market share despite fewer shipments.
Apple's iPhone 17 series was a big win for them, making up over half their shipments and giving Apple a strong presence in the premium segment.
OnePlus also did well overall, growing shipments by 27%, and especially just under ₹20,000, where shipments grew by 500%.