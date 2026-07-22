India smartphone shipments hit lowest since 2020 down 10%

Phones cost about 15% more this quarter, so folks are holding onto their devices longer, especially in the under-₹15,000 range, where sales fell by a huge 45%.

Chinese brands lost ground too. Still, Vivo led with an 18% share thanks to its V70 series, while Samsung was the only top five brand to grow.

On the flip side, Nothing and Google Pixel stood out with big shipment jumps despite the tough market.