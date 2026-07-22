India smartphone shipments hit lowest since 2020 down 10%
Business
India's smartphone scene just hit its lowest point since 2020, with shipments down 10% in April-June 2026.
Rising memory prices, inflation, and tighter wallets have made people think twice before upgrading their phones.
Under ₹15,000 phone sales down 45%
Phones cost about 15% more this quarter, so folks are holding onto their devices longer, especially in the under-₹15,000 range, where sales fell by a huge 45%.
Chinese brands lost ground too. Still, Vivo led with an 18% share thanks to its V70 series, while Samsung was the only top five brand to grow.
On the flip side, Nothing and Google Pixel stood out with big shipment jumps despite the tough market.