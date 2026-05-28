India, South Korea to fast-track CEPA updates after Delhi talks

CEPA talks cover exports and protections

The CEPA was meant to boost trade and investment when it launched in 2010, but critics say it mostly benefits South Korea.

Now, India is asking for better access for its exports, especially labour-intensive sectors, while South Korea wants stronger protections for its investors.

They're also forming groups to talk about digital trade, supply chains, and strategic industrial cooperation as part of a bigger "Futuristic Partnership" vision.