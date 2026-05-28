India, South Korea to fast-track CEPA updates after Delhi talks
India and South Korea just agreed to fast-track updates to their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA).
The push comes as India's trade deficit with South Korea keeps growing, and both sides want a fairer deal.
After meeting in New Delhi from May 25-27, 2026, they promised to wrap up negotiations quickly.
CEPA talks cover exports and protections
The CEPA was meant to boost trade and investment when it launched in 2010, but critics say it mostly benefits South Korea.
Now, India is asking for better access for its exports, especially labour-intensive sectors, while South Korea wants stronger protections for its investors.
They're also forming groups to talk about digital trade, supply chains, and strategic industrial cooperation as part of a bigger "Futuristic Partnership" vision.