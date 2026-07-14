India, Spain meet in New Delhi to boost economic ties
Business
India and Spain are looking to level up their economic partnership, focusing on trade, manufacturing, and innovation.
Piyush Goyal (India) and Jordi Hereu (Spain) met in New Delhi to talk about making supply chains stronger and building new industrial collaborations, especially in areas like tourism and technology.
Goyal seeks over sevenfold trade growth
At the India-Spain Business Forum, Goyal pitched an ambitious plan: he wants bilateral trade to grow more than seven times over the next decade.
He was not impressed with just doubling trade every three years, saying it does not match the scale of both countries.
The meeting reflects a push from both sides to unlock new opportunities and build partnerships that actually benefit people in both nations.