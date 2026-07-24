India startup funding drops 44.4% to $186.1 million for July 17-23

The top deal went to Mumbai's Veriqus Group with $40.1 million led by Norwest Venture Partners. BusinessNext and Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group each snagged $40 million, while Neo Group pulled in $36.3 million.

Early-stage startups actually saw more action than last week, but late-stage funding really tumbled, from $293.1 million to just $76.4 million in one week.