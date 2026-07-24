India startup funding drops 44.4% to $186.1 million for July 17-23
Business
India's startup scene had a rough week (July 17-23, 2026), with funding dropping to $186.1 million across just 13 deals.
That's down 44.4% from the previous week and also lower than two weeks ago, showing investors are clearly tightening their wallets right now.
India late-stage funding falls to $76.4 million
The top deal went to Mumbai's Veriqus Group with $40.1 million led by Norwest Venture Partners. BusinessNext and Raghu Vamsi Aerospace Group each snagged $40 million, while Neo Group pulled in $36.3 million.
Early-stage startups actually saw more action than last week, but late-stage funding really tumbled, from $293.1 million to just $76.4 million in one week.