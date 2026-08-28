India startup funding falls to $163.3 million as early-stage rises

India's startup scene hit a speed bump this week, with funding dropping by over half to $163.3 million across 14 deals (August 21-27), according to Tracxn.

While that's a big dip from last week's $337.8 million, it's still up compared to earlier in August.

The good news? Early-stage and seed investments actually picked up steam, helping balance out the slowdown in bigger, late-stage deals.