India startup funding falls to $163.3 million as early-stage rises
India's startup scene hit a speed bump this week, with funding dropping by over half to $163.3 million across 14 deals (August 21-27), according to Tracxn.
While that's a big dip from last week's $337.8 million, it's still up compared to earlier in August.
The good news? Early-stage and seed investments actually picked up steam, helping balance out the slowdown in bigger, late-stage deals.
Early and seed funding rise
Early-stage startups pulled in $59.7 million (more than double last week) while seed funding also jumped to $16.5 million from just $3.4 million earlier this month.
Late-stage funding shrank sharply but stayed above early August numbers.
Notable rounds included Third Wave Coffee ($42.6 million), Airbound ($37 million), and MATTER ($25 million).
Transportation and Logistics Tech led the sectors with $89.7 million raised, closely followed by Environment Tech at $88 million, showing investors are spreading their bets across new spaces even as overall funding cools down.