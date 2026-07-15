India startups build core technology as funding flows into AI

Bhandari credits India's strong digital infrastructure and growing founder confidence for this leap.

While Bengaluru and Mumbai still lead the way, cities like Jaipur and Indore are joining the innovation party.

But there are still hurdles: early-stage funding is tough outside big cities, deep-tech needs better industry-academia links, and founders could use more mentorship.

As Bhandari noted, strong governance frameworks are needed to build startups that can go global.