India stock market value equals 141% of GDP, ₹74L/cr added
Business
India's stock market is on a roll: its total value now equals 141% of the country's GDP, nearly matching the 2007 peak.
Since March, listed companies have added about ₹74 lakh crore in value, thanks to a strong rally and a wave of new IPOs.
Earnings support valuations, risks remain
With valuations climbing so fast, some investors are starting to worry stocks might be getting too expensive.
Even though solid company earnings help support these prices, there's concern things could be overheated.
Going forward, steady business results and a healthy economy will be key to keeping these sky-high valuations from wobbling.