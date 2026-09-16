India stocks fall below $5 trillion as oil tops $100
Business
India's stock market just dropped below the $5 trillion mark, with the Sensex and Nifty both taking a hit.
This dip comes as oil prices shoot past $100 a barrel and US bond yields reach their highest since 2007, making investors everywhere a bit uneasy.
India global market share now 2.95%
India's share of global market value also fell to its lowest since June 3, 2026, now at just 2.95%.
Rising inflation worries (thanks in part to Saudi Arabia's pipeline shutdown) and higher government borrowing worldwide are making stocks less attractive, especially for emerging markets like India.
As Kresha Gupta, director & fund manager, Steptrade Capital, put it, "Higher oil prices are reviving inflation concerns, while heavy government borrowing globally is pushing bond yields higher."