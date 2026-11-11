India sugar production rises to 1.285 million metric tons
Sugar production in India has shot up to 1.285 million metric tons as of November 5, nearly four times the 320,000 tons produced during the corresponding period last year.
Thanks to an early start in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Karnataka, mills are churning out much more sugar than before.
Maharashtra led the charge with over 1 million metric tons on its own.
India sugar priced ₹60 per kg
Even with all this extra sugar, prices are still at ₹60 per kg (up from ₹44 last year).
ISMA says there's enough supply for everyone and stocks are healthy.