India suspends cotton import duties until Oct 30, 2026
Business
Big update for the textile world: The Indian government just scrapped all customs duties on cotton imports until October 30, 2026.
This covers both basic customs duty and the Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess (AIDC), making it much easier (and cheaper) to bring in cotton from abroad.
Cheaper cotton imports cut textile costs
Textile manufacturers have been struggling with rising costs, and this move is meant to help.
Cheaper imported cotton should lower production expenses and keep factories running smoothly during busy seasons.
It's a practical step to support the industry so businesses can focus more on making clothes, less on worrying about raw material prices.