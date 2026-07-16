India tables Parliament bill to replace June income-tax ordinance
India's government is rolling out a new bill in Parliament to replace the recent Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.
That ordinance, passed in June during Parliament's break, gave tax breaks to foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and the Bank of International Settlements on earnings from government securities, basically a fast-track move to attract more global money as economic conditions kept shifting.
India's bill targets foreign investment inflows
The new bill is all about making India's debt market stronger and more appealing.
With things like rising oil prices and global uncertainties shaking up economies everywhere, removing these tax hurdles aims to keep foreign investments flowing into India.
The hope? More stable capital coming in, better liquidity, and a stronger buffer against unpredictable world events.