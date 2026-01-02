India takes charge of BRICS with a 'Humanity First' vision

Why does it matter?

India's leadership comes at a time when BRICS is growing and competing for attention with the G20.

The focus this year: bouncing back from economic and climate shocks, pushing innovation in AI and sustainable technologies for energy, teaming up on global challenges, and making growth sustainable for everyone.

India also wants to help countries trade in their own currencies instead of always relying on the dollar.

With recent expansion, India faces the tricky job of keeping BRICS united—and making sure voices from the Global South actually get heard.