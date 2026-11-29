India targets 1% SAF by 2027 and 5% by 2030
India is gearing up to make flying greener with a major Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) plan that would require investments of $75-80 billion, according to Airbus.
The government wants airlines to start using a 1% SAF blend by 2027 and ramp it up to 5% by 2030, helping the country cut emissions and boost energy independence.
India aims 10Mt SAF by 2040
By 2040, India hopes to produce 10 million tons of SAF every year, using affordable local resources to keep costs down.
Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu says this could save the country $5 billion to $7 billion a year on fossil fuel imports.
Indian Oil Corporation is already set for commercial SAF supply, and Air India is joining in too, signaling big changes ahead for sustainable flying in India.